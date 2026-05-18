Maharashtra NCC Leads Nationwide Push In Civil Defence, Drone Warfare Awareness, Cyber Preparedness & Disaster Response

National Cadet Corps (NCC) | X @HQ_DG_NCC

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), widely regarded as the world’s largest voluntary uniformed youth organisation, is today emerging as one of India’s most significant force multipliers in nation building, civil preparedness & youth empowerment. With nearly two million cadets across the country, the organisation continues to shape disciplined, responsible & patriotic citizens while increasingly preparing young Indians to contribute meaningfully towards emerging national security, disaster response & societal challenges. With an annual offtake of trained youth in excess of five lakhs, this base is huge with transformative potential.

One year after Operation Sindoor - a defining moment in India’s national security landscape - the scale & strategic relevance of the NCC’s contribution has become even more evident. The operation showcased the immense potential of India’s organised youth power &demonstrated how trained cadets can effectively supplement national preparedness during periods of heightened threat.

During Operation Sindoor, more than 75,000 NCC cadets across India were mobilised &integrated with state machinery for extensive civil defence preparedness & support measures. Comprehensive operational guidelines were issued, task-specific responsibilities identified &large numbers of cadets trained &rehearsed alongside civil administration, emergency services & local authorities.

Cadets underwent practical exposure in crowd management, blackout drills, first aid, fire safety &rescue, air raid alarm procedures, traffic regulation, telephone centre operations, cyber vigilance, social media awareness, rumour control, information networking & broader societal safety measures. The exercises reflected how a disciplined &trained youth force can significantly support the security & resilience of civil populations & critical infrastructure.

Among the most proactive formations during the operation was the Maharashtra NCC Directorate, which undertook large-scale mobilisation across the state in view of the strategic importance & vulnerability of Mumbai, coastal cities & western sectors. With a cadet strength of nearly 1.5 lakh & a substantial trained alumni base, Maharashtra mobilised thousands of NCC cadets & staff, including a very large participation of girl cadets, in one of the country’s most comprehensive youth civil defence preparedness initiatives.

The experience gained during Operation Sindoor has since led to the institutionalisation of several preparedness procedures & operational mechanisms. Today, NCC cadets across Maharashtra are commemorating the first anniversary of the operation through awareness campaigns, outreach activities & public events aimed at reinforcing the enduring ethos of placing “Nation First”.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra NCC has accelerated preparations for emerging domains of warfare & national security. Dedicated Drone Training Hubs are being established across NCC units, with training already underway to familiarise cadets with operational, technical &tactical aspects of drone systems across all three wings.

Major General Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General, NCC Maharashtra, recently reviewed the expanding drone infrastructure & training framework as units continue procurement of multiple categories of drones. The initiative seeks to create foundational awareness &technical orientation among youth towards technologies that are increasingly shaping future battlefields &security environments.

In another major initiative, specialised cyber awareness, cyber security & cyber defender courses are set to commence for selected NCC cadets at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune & Nagpur. The move reflects growing concern over cyber threats, misinformation warfare & digital vulnerabilities, particularly among youth populations.

At the same time, NCC Maharashtra has partnered with state narcotics agencies under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan to launch awareness campaigns against substance abuse - a challenge increasingly recognised as a major societal threat affecting youth. These initiatives complement the organisation’s extensive social service &community development efforts including Swachh Bharat campaigns, ecological drives under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, anti-TB awareness programmes, blood donation camps & the Fit India movement - all contributing meaningfully towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The organisation has also significantly expanded its role in disaster response preparedness. Working closely with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the NCC has conducted extensive Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme camps across 20 identified disaster-prone districts of Maharashtra.

More than 5,500 cadets have already undergone specialised disaster management training covering emergency response, rescue support, relief coordination & crisis management protocols. With NDMA conducting training & the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) integrating cadet databases into preparedness frameworks, officials believe NCC cadets could emerge as one of the country’s fastest available organised volunteer response networks during emergencies.

The growing international interest in the NCC model is also becoming increasingly visible. Several foreign countries are now studying India’s experience in leveraging disciplined youth participation for nation building, societal resilience &national preparedness, with discussions underway on adopting similar best practices. Recently, a high-powered delegation from Mauritius visited the Maharashtra & Gujarat NCC Directorates, where Major General Vivek Tyagi, ADG Maharashtra, presented the Indian NCC framework & proposed the development of integrated NCC-like youth structures suited to the unique security & societal requirements of an island nation. highlighted how trained & disciplined youth, when effectively linked with national institutions The proposal & emergency response mechanisms, can become a major strategic asset for countries facing complex contemporary challenges.

Read Also A New Era In Kerala Under Satheesan

Simultaneously, the organisation is broadening career opportunities for cadets through partnerships with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs & state skilling agencies under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. Maharashtra Directorate has been nominated by HQ DG NCC to host the first such camp in Pune, where leading corporates are expected to offer structured, paid & job-oriented internships to NCC cadets. Awareness campaigns & planning for the initiative are already underway.

In a recent high-level meeting chaired by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, state authorities were directed to extend maximum infrastructure &institutional support to the NCC’s expanding nation-building initiatives.

As India navigates an increasingly complex security &developmental environment, the NCC’s evolving role reflects a larger national vision - harnessing the energy, discipline & idealism of youth as a strategic national asset.

One year after Operation Sindoor, that transformation is no longer conceptual. It is visible, organised &already under way!

Jai Hind

Veer Bhogya Vasudhara

About The Author

The author is the Additional Director General of Maharashtra National Cadet Corps (NCC)