NHC Foods Subsidiary To Acquire 75% Stake In Singapore's DNR Ventures For ₹45.82 Crore

NHC Foods |

Mumbai: NHC Foods Limited's foreign step-down subsidiary, Conquer Enterprises Limited, has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 75% equity interest in DNR VENTURES PTE LTD, Singapore. The proposed acquisition is valued at USD 5.5 million (approximately ₹45.82 crore).

Acquisition Details

The acquisition involves a 75% equity stake in DNR VENTURES PTE LTD, a Singapore-based entity. The proposed consideration for this stake is USD 5.5 million.

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Future Steps

The proposed acquisition remains subject to satisfactory due diligence. It also requires mutually agreed definitive transaction documents, applicable corporate approvals, and all necessary regulatory or third-party consents.

Company Update

NHC Foods Limited made the announcement on October 04, 2026, in a filing to the BSE. Saty am Shirishchandra Joshi, Managing Director of NHC Foods, signed the intimation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.