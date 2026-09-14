Indian-Origin CEO Chander Agarwal Loses Singapore Court Battle Over ₹3.5 Crore Spent On Ex-Girlfriend

Indian-origin businessman Chander Agarwal, CEO and managing director of logistics firm TCI Express Limited, has lost a legal battle in Singapore over expenses worth nearly $370,000 that he spent during his relationship with his former girlfriend Felicia Lee.

Agarwal had approached the Singapore High Court seeking repayment of the amount, claiming that the money provided to Lee was given as interest-free loans. However, the court rejected his claim, ruling that the payments were mostly gifts made during the relationship.

Luxury spending becomes centre of legal dispute

Agarwal and Lee met during a flight in 2019 and began their relationship in September 2022. The couple separated in December 2023 after Agarwal suspected Lee of infidelity.

During their relationship, Agarwal spent significant amounts on Lee, including luxury products from brands such as Hermes, Dior and Prada, first-class travel, overseas holidays, insurance payments, personal expenses through his credit cards and an executive programme at Stanford-NUS.

He also paid around S$17,000 for a feng shui consultant for Lee’s home. Agarwal argued that the payment was a loan, saying he did not believe in feng shui. The judge rejected the argument, noting that Agarwal had personally arranged the service.

Agarwal relied on a handwritten agreement that he claimed showed Lee had agreed to repay the money. Lee denied signing the document. The court found that Agarwal failed to provide adequate proof that the payments were loans.

Court rejects repayment claim

The judge noted that despite the couple exchanging numerous WhatsApp messages, there was no evidence supporting Agarwal’s claim that Lee had borrowed the money or promised repayment.

The court observed that the evidence indicated Agarwal had willingly paid for Lee’s expenses and given her expensive gifts during the relationship.

Senior Judge Lee Seiu Kin said Agarwal had been “smitten” with Lee and had voluntarily showered her with gifts. After the relationship ended, the judge said Agarwal had “became embittered and was determined to extract a price from her”.

The court dismissed Agarwal’s claim and ordered him to pay Lee’s legal costs.