What Should You Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan—Gold, FD or Mutual Fund? Which Option Is Better?

This Raksha Bandhan, choose between gold, fixed deposits and mutual funds. |

Mumbai: Raksha Bandhan celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters. Brothers traditionally gift clothes, cash or jewellery, but a financial investment can support a sister’s present and future needs.

Gold, fixed deposits and mutual funds are useful options, although the right choice depends on her age, financial requirements and investment horizon.

For Sisters Aged 10-15

A young sister has enough time to allow investments to grow. Equity mutual funds may therefore suit long-term goals such as higher education or other major future expenses.

Starting a systematic investment plan with a modest monthly contribution can gradually build a sizeable corpus. An early start also allows compounding to work over a longer period.

For instance, a ₹5,000 monthly SIP may help create meaningful wealth over time. However, mutual funds are market-linked and do not offer guaranteed returns.

Options For Sisters Aged 15-18

If your sister is between 15 and 18 and may need money for education or marriage within a few years, investing the entire amount in equities may involve excessive risk.

Dividing the investment across asset classes could be a better strategy. One portion may be allocated to equity or hybrid funds, while the remainder can be placed in fixed deposits or gold for relative stability.

For gold exposure, investors may consider Gold ETFs instead of physical jewellery. The expected date of the financial requirement should guide the allocation.

What Suits A Married Sister?

For a married sister aged around 25-30, priorities may include children’s education, household requirements and long-term financial security.

Equity SIPs may be considered for children’s education and other distant goals. About 10-15% of the portfolio can be allocated to gold, while fixed deposits or debt funds may help meet unexpected expenses.

Rather than choosing only one product, spreading money across equity, gold and safer instruments can improve diversification.

The final mix should reflect her goals, time horizon and ability to tolerate market fluctuations. Periodic reviews keep allocations aligned.