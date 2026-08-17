Rakshabandhan Travel: Special Trains Will Run Between Bhopal & Rewa To Manage Passenger Rush

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has decided to operate three pairs of special trains and one one-way special train between Bhopal and Rewa to clear the additional passenger traffic on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

The details of these special trains are as follows:

Bhopal-Rewa-Bhopal Superfast Special Train

Train No. 02155 Bhopal-Rewa Special Train will depart from Bhopal station on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 10:25 PM. It will stop at Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Mudwara, Maihar and Satna en route, and will arrive at Rewa station at 7:20 AM the next day. (1 trip)

Train No. 02156 Rewa-Bhopal Special Train will operate on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. It will depart from Rewa station at 6:35 PM and stop at Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina and Vidisha en route. It will arrive at Bhopal station at 4:30 AM the next day. (1 trip)

Bhopal-Rewa-Bhopal Superfast Special Train

Train No. 02189 Bhopal-Rewa Special Train will operate on Wednesday and Thursday, August 26 and 27, 2026. It will depart from Bhopal station at 8:25 PM and stop at Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Mudwara, Maihar and Satna en route. It will arrive at Rewa station at 7:20 AM the next day. (2 trips)

Train No. 02190 Rewa-Bhopal Special Train will depart from Rewa station on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 12:30 PM. It will stop at Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina and Vidisha en route, and will arrive at Bhopal station at 8:00 PM the same day. (1 trip)

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Rewa-Bhopal Superfast One-Way Special Train

Train No. 02154 Rewa-Bhopal Special Train will depart from Rewa station on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 6:35 PM. It will stop at Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina and Vidisha en route, and will arrive at Bhopal station at 4:30 AM the next day. (1 trip)

Rewa-Bhopal-Rewa Superfast Special Train

Train No. 02180 Rewa-Bhopal Special Train will depart from Rewa station on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 6:35 PM. It will stop at Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina and Vidisha en route, and will arrive at Bhopal station at 4:30 AM the next day. (1 trip)

Train No. 02179 Bhopal-Rewa Special Train will depart from Bhopal station on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 8:25 PM. It will stop at Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Mudwara, Maihar and Satna en route, and will arrive at Rewa station at 7:20 AM the next day. (1 trip)

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria said that these special trains are being operated between Bhopal and Rewa for the convenience of passengers and to reduce the additional passenger load during Rakshabandhan.