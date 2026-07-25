Token Distribution System For Tatkal Reservation On Bhopal Division To Be Implemented From August 1

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Division of West Central Railway is implementing a new token distribution system for Tatkal reservations. The new system will come into effect at all reservation centres across the Bhopal Division from August 1, 2026.

Under the new system, tokens for Tatkal ticket bookings will be distributed to passengers within specified time slots. Tokens will be issued from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM for AC Tatkal reservations and from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM for non-AC Tatkal reservations.

A maximum of 10 tokens for the AC category and 15 tokens for the non-AC category will be distributed at each reservation counter. The competent authority may revise these numbers based on crowd levels and local conditions.

Priority 'A'

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets for themselves or their family members (limited to grandparents, parents, siblings, children, and spouse) will fall under the Priority 'A' category.

Passengers in this category must submit the following documents:

For self:

Self-attested copy of the Aadhaar card or any other photo identity card recognised by the Railways.

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For family members:

Self-attested copy of the Aadhaar card of the family member acting as the representative and submitting the requisition form.

Self-attested copy of the Aadhaar card or any other Railway-recognised photo identity card of any family member intending to travel.

If the family relationship cannot be established through the above documents, a self-attested copy of documentary proof of the relationship (such as a ration card, family medical card, or any other government-issued document containing family details).

Priority 'B'

Passengers who do not fall under the Priority 'A' category will be placed in the Priority 'B' category.

Passengers in this category must submit:

A self-attested copy of the Aadhaar card or any other Railway-recognised photo identity card of the person/representative submitting the application.

A self-attested copy of the Aadhaar card or any other Railway-recognised photo identity card of the passenger for whom the reservation is being sought, bearing the passenger's signature.

Passengers in the Priority 'B' category will be served at the reservation counter only after all Priority 'A' (self and family) token holders have been attended to.