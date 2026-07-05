 TTE Of Bhopal Division Of West Central Railway Reunites A Separated Young Girl With Her Family
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TTE Of Bhopal Division Of West Central Railway Reunites A Separated Young Girl With Her Family

A young girl who got separated from her family after the Lucknow–Pune Express left Itarsi was reunited with her father due to the prompt action of TTE Saqib Khan. After alerting Commercial Control, Khan coordinated with the GRP, arranged the father's deboarding at Harda, and ensured their reunion at Itarsi railway station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
TTE Of Bhopal Division Of West Central Railway Reunites A Separated Young Girl With Her Family
TTE Of Bhopal Division Of West Central Railway Reunites A Separated Young Girl With Her Family | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl who had become separated from her family was reunited with them through the prompt efforts of TTE Saqib Khan of the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

According to the Railways, shortly after Train No. 11408 (Lucknow–Pune Express) departed from Itarsi, a passenger travelling in coach S-9 (berth 73) informed TTE Saqib Khan that his daughter was missing from the train.

Upon receiving the information, Khan immediately alerted the Commercial Control and initiated the necessary action.

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Soon afterwards, Commercial Control informed him that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had found a young girl safe at Itarsi railway station.

Saqib Khan contacted the GRP at Itarsi and facilitated the identification of the girl by her father, confirming that she was indeed his daughter.

Khan then issued the necessary memo to arrange for the train to halt at Harda station. The girl's father deboarded the train at Harda and travelled back to Itarsi on a Gorakhpur-bound train, where he was safely reunited with his daughter.

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