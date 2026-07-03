Chinese App Prank: E-Rickshaw Drivers in Bhopal, Ujjain Complain of ‘Battery Hacking’; Centre Orders Removal of BAT-BMS App from Play Store, App Store -- VIDEO

Chinese App Prank: E-Rickshaw Drivers in Bhopal, Ujjain Complain of ‘Battery Hacking’; Centre Orders Removal of BAT-BMS App from Play Store, App Store |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case of hacking, the Chinese App Prank, has come to light, which has significantly affected e-rickshaw drivers and their daily earnings across the country and in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, e-rickshaw drivers in Bhopal and Indore have complained that their vehicles are being remotely switched off by tampering with the Battery Management System (BMS) through a mobile application.

Drivers from different areas said their e-rickshaws suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, leaving both passengers and drivers stranded.

A viral social media trend in India has raised serious safety concerns after videos showed teenagers and young adults using a smartphone app to remotely disable e-rickshaws, often while they are moving or stopped in the middle of busy roads. Several clips show stunned drivers… pic.twitter.com/QFgrhTf5hX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 2, 2026

The issue is not only affecting their daily earnings but also causing inconvenience to commuters, who are forced to get down midway.

Bhopal

Narrating his ordeal, an e-rickshaw driver in Bhopal said his vehicle stopped on Wednesday around 1:30 pm on VIP Road while carrying small children as passengers.

He said the e-rickshaw did not restart and he had to push it manually. Later, he claimed he was charged ₹200 to unlock the system.

Ujjain

Regarding the matter, Neel Ganga police station in-charge Tarun Kuril says, "Yesterday, we received information that an auto-rickshaw driver's vehicle had stalled at Loti Tiraha, and a young man charged him Rs 200 under the pretext of fixing it. Upon inquiry, the driver revealed that e-rickshaws in the city are currently being shut down remotely - specifically, their batteries are being disabled via a mobile app."

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP | Neel Ganga police station in-charge Tarun Kuril says, "Yesterday, we received information that an auto-rickshaw driver's vehicle had stalled at Loti Tiraha, and a young man charged him Rs 200 under the pretext of fixing it. Upon inquiry, the driver revealed… pic.twitter.com/S2zPnjYw8h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2026

He added, "The app used for this activity is a pirated one, and we are informing everyone about it. We have also ensured that dealers have all e-rickshaw drivers download a specific authorized app so that, should their vehicle be hacked and shut down, they can restart it themselves."

Several drivers reported similar incidents, saying many e-rickshaws are currently lined up at mechanic shops due to the problem.

According to them, some individuals who understand how the app-based system works are able to switch vehicles on and off, while other drivers are left struggling.

Read Also Centre Orders Removal Of Chinese Apps Used To Hack E-Rickshaws In Delhi

Netizens condemn pranksters

Numerous videos showing people stopping nearby e-rickshaws and drivers manually pushing the vehicles are going viral on social media.

A smartphone app remotely shutting down e-rickshaws isn’t just a prank - it’s a serious public safety risk.



The issue isn’t the app, it’s a basic flaw in how some electric three-wheelers are built.



Some Bluetooth-enabled battery systems lack password protection or… pic.twitter.com/GPalgOA4RW — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) July 3, 2026

Witnessing e-rickshaw drivers’ plight, netizens have strongly condemned those executing the prank and have demanded action against them.

Please don't sacrifice someone's livelihood for reels and views.



An e-rickshaw driver spends the entire day working in the heat and traffic just to earn enough to feed their family. If an app is being misused to stop their vehicle in the middle of the road, it's not a prank—it's… pic.twitter.com/DAq7ujaNPG — JanHit Voice (@HJP2029_2036) July 2, 2026

A poor e-rickshaw driver was forced to push his vehicle nearly 3 km.



After someone remotely disabled his rickshaw using a Chinese app BAT-BMS.



Leaving him exhausted, helpless, and he earn nothing the whole day.



Nowadays, Many Chapri social media creators doing such pranks to… https://t.co/2LUelS4P6i pic.twitter.com/YBpaXXp8PE — Dilip Rana (@LalchandSiddh01) July 2, 2026

Someone remotely switched off this e-rickshaw driver's vehicle using an app on their phone.



Now the e-rickshaw driver is frustrated and abusing people.



Maybe now these e-rickshaw drivers will understand how it feels when your vehicle suddenly stops on the road. For years, many… pic.twitter.com/blrRGQEg0M — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) July 3, 2026

What is the BAT BMS app?

The BAT BMS app, available on the Google Play Store, is reportedly used for managing battery systems. It is said that when Bluetooth is turned on, the app can detect nearby e-rickshaw BMS units. If the system is not password-protected, some control options may become accessible.

Police are now investigating whether certain e-rickshaw models have security flaws in their battery systems and how such technical misuse may have been carried out.

BAT BMS App removed from Play Store, App Store

Taking immediate action on the matter, centre directed the removal of three battery management apps - BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch Li-ion - from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after reports that they were being misused to remotely disable moving e-rickshaws in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi | On removal of two apps which were being allegedly used to prank e-rickshaws from app stores, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeiTY, says, "There are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both the apps have been taken down from the app stores. App… pic.twitter.com/Es9PikIHjF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, confirmed that the apps were taken down after they came to the government’s notice, speaking at the CII Cybersecurity Summit.