Stoppage Of 8 Trains At Guramkhedi Station Suspended For Few Days Due To Traffic Block In Jabalpur Division

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Work is being carried out at Guramkhedi railway station in the Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway to improve passenger safety, enhance operational capacity, and modernise rail infrastructure.

As part of the project, traffic and power blocks will be required, due to which the scheduled halts of eight passenger trains operated by or passing through West Central Railway at Guramkhedi station have been temporarily suspended for a limited period.

The work at Guramkhedi station will be carried out from July 24 to July 30, 2026.

During this period, the following trains will not halt at Guramkhedi station on the specified dates:

Train No. 11272 Bhopal–Itarsi Express: Halt suspended from July 23 to July 25, 2026.

Train No. 11271 Itarsi–Bhopal Express: Halt suspended from July 27 to July 29, 2026.

Train No. 11273 Itarsi–Prayagraj Chheoki Express: Halt suspended from July 27 to July 29, 2026.

Train No. 11274 Prayagraj Chheoki–Itarsi Express: Halt suspended from July 23 to July 25, 2026.

Train No. 19014 Katni–Bhusawal Express: Halt suspended from July 24 to July 26, 2026.

Train No. 19013 Bhusawal–Katni Express: Halt suspended from July 27 to July 29, 2026.

Train No. 61618 Katni–Itarsi MEMU Special: Halt suspended from July 24 to July 26, 2026.

Train No. 61617 Itarsi–Katni MEMU Special: Halt suspended from July 27 to July 29, 2026.