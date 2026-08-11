Temporary Augmentation Of One Third AC Coach In Hisar–Tirupati Express Via Bhopal Division To Boost Reserved Berths

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To manage the expected rise in passenger traffic and ensure a smooth and comfortable journey, the Railways has decided to temporarily add an air-conditioned coach to the Hisar–Tirupati–Hisar Express, which operates via the Bhopal Division.

As part of the temporary arrangement, one Third AC (3A) coach will be added to Train No. 14723 Hisar–Tirupati Express for trains departing from Hisar between August 22 and August 29, 2026.

Similarly, one Third AC coach will be added to Train No. 14724 Tirupati–Hisar Express for trains departing from Tirupati between August 24 and August 31, 2026.

The additional coach will increase the number of reserved berths available to passengers during the period of high passenger traffic. The move is aimed at helping more passengers secure reserved seats and making their journey more convenient.

The temporary augmentation has been planned keeping in mind the expected demand during the period. Passengers travelling on the route can benefit from the additional AC berths made available through this arrangement.

Token Distribution System For Tatkal Reservation

The Bhopal Division of West Central Railway implemented a new token distribution system for Tatkal reservations at all reservation centres across the division from August 1, 2026.

Under the system, tokens for Tatkal ticket bookings were distributed to passengers within specified time slots. Tokens were issued from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM for AC Tatkal reservations and from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM for non-AC Tatkal reservations.

A maximum of 10 tokens for the AC category and 15 tokens for the non-AC category were distributed at each reservation counter. The competent authority could revise these numbers depending on crowd levels and local conditions.

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