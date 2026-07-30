Five Bhopal Division Trains To Get 2-Minute Temporary Halt At Isarda Station During Shravan Mela-2026; Check Details

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate pilgrims and passengers during the Shravan Mela-2026, the railway administration is providing a temporary halt facility at Isarda Railway Station (Jaipur Division).

Under this arrangement, five trains operating via Bhopal Division will be given a two-minute temporary halt at Isarda Railway Station on August 3, August 10, August 17, and August 24, 2026.

On these dates, the following trains will halt at Isarda Railway Station for two minutes at their scheduled times:

Train No. 12181 Jabalpur–Ajmer Express – Arrival at 10:01 AM and departure at 10:03 AM.

Train No. 12182 Ajmer–Jabalpur Express – Arrival at 6:32 PM (18:32) and departure at 6:34 PM (18:34).

Train No. 12975 Mysuru–Jaipur Express – Arrival at 4:50 AM and departure at 4:52 AM.

Train No. 18213 Durg–Ajmer Express – Arrival at 1:30 PM (13:30) and departure at 1:32 PM (13:32).

Train No. 04716 Sainagar Shirdi–Bikaner Special – Arrival at 7:14 PM (19:14) and departure at 7:16 PM (19:16).

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This temporary halt has been provided for the convenience of pilgrims and passengers visiting the Isarda area during Shravan Mela-2026, offering them greater convenience during their journey.

CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Nishatpura Railway Station in Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the upgraded Nishatpura Railway Station in Bhopal on Tuesday and flagged off regular stoppages of the Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express and the Jabalpur–Veraval Somnath Express.

Built at a cost of around ₹14 crore, the station features modern passenger amenities, including lifts, a foot overbridge, high-level platforms, waiting rooms, disabled-friendly facilities and parking.