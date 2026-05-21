NHC Foods Reports 92 percent Revenue Growth, Net Profit Jumps 642 percent In Q4 FY26

NHC Foods reported strong Q4 FY26 consolidated growth, with revenue rising 92 percent YoY to Rs 258.4 crore. |

Mumbai: NHC Foods Limited reported strong consolidated financial performance for Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising 92 percent year-on-year to Rs 258.4 crore compared to Rs 134.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit climbed sharply to Rs 6.7 crore from Rs 0.9 crore a year ago. Profit before tax increased to Rs 7.3 crore from Rs 2.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 258.3 crore during the quarter ended March 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue doubled from Rs 129.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while quarterly net profit increased 151 percent from Rs 2.6 crore.

Total expenses rose to Rs 251.0 crore during Q4 FY26 against Rs 126.7 crore in the previous quarter due to higher trading activity and purchase costs.

Finance costs remained stable at Rs 1.5 crore compared to Q3, while depreciation expenses increased to Rs 0.7 crore from Rs 0.5 crore.

Consolidated profit before tax for FY26 rose 68 percent to Rs 15.0 crore from Rs 9.0 crore in FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said it has organised operations into domestic and international segments. International trading contributed Rs 146.5 crore to Q4 consolidated revenue, while domestic trading contributed Rs 108.6 crore.

Manufacturing revenue stood at Rs 3.1 crore during the quarter. Segment profit from international trading came at Rs 5.5 crore, higher than domestic trading profit of Rs 2.1 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 0.11 each.

Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 73 percent to Rs 601.3 crore from Rs 347.9 crore in FY25.

Annual net profit increased 74 percent to Rs 12.3 crore compared to Rs 7.1 crore in the previous year.

Total comprehensive income after other adjustments stood at Rs 11.4 crore.

The company also reported unmodified audit opinions for both standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.