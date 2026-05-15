NCC Q4 Profit Rises Sequentially To ₹217 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹6,233 Crore

NCC reported a 60 percent sequential rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 216.8 crore. |

Mumbai: NCC Limited reported a 60 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 135.2 crore in the preceding quarter, aided by stronger execution and improved operational momentum.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,233 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,868 crore in Q3 FY26. However, profit declined 18 percent year-on-year from Rs 265.1 crore in Q4 FY25. The company closed FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rs 20,823 crore and net profit of Rs 724 crore.

The infrastructure and construction company posted total income of Rs 6,251 crore for the March quarter against Rs 4,900 crore in the December quarter and Rs 6,189 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 5,960 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 4,687 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax rose to Rs 293.6 crore sequentially from Rs 181.6 crore in the previous quarter, though it remained lower than Rs 367.2 crore reported a year ago.

Sequential growth was supported by higher execution in the construction segment, which contributed Rs 6,183 crore in gross segment revenue during the quarter against Rs 4,827 crore in Q3 FY26. Construction segment profit stood at Rs 337.6 crore compared with Rs 261.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Finance costs increased to Rs 213.5 crore from Rs 196.4 crore quarter-on-quarter, while employee benefit expenses also rose to Rs 225.8 crore.

NCC reported earnings per share of Rs 3.28 for Q4 FY26 against Rs 1.95 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 4.04 in Q4 FY25. For the full year, EPS stood at Rs 10.76 compared with Rs 13.06 in FY25. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.20 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also noted an exceptional expense provision of Rs 33.7 crore linked to implementation of new labour codes during the financial year.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined 6 percent to Rs 20,823 crore from Rs 22,199 crore in FY25, while annual net profit fell 17 percent to Rs 724 crore from Rs 868 crore. Total assets rose to Rs 26,006 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 21,006 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued scale-up in operations and project execution.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on company filings and is not investment advice.