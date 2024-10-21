 New Oil Spill In Singapore: 9.5-Hour Leak From Shell Pipeline Triggers Emergency Response
Just months after a massive oil spill restricted activities at several waterbodies and beaches in Singapore, another was reported on Sunday afternoon. Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to an oil leakage from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil, which occurred at around 5.30 am on Sunday, October 20.

article-image
The MPA was alerted about the oil spill several hours after it took place on October 20. | x.com/MPA_Singapore

The leak was reported to have stopped at source at around 3 pm, which means the spill continued for 9.5 hours.

As per an official news release, MPA has deployed 7 craft equipped with dispersants together with craft from its contractor Singapore Salvage Engineers.

MPA has also activated its drones and satellite capabilities to assist with the sighting of the oil spill. “Relevant government agencies have been alerted and to report any oil sightings. There are no new oil sightings as at 6.00 pm,” the media release, published on October 20, read.

Shell has also placed containment booms off the site of the leak and has also deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil sighted in the vicinity of the leak.

article-image

The National Environment Agency said on October 21 that it is closely monitoring the oil leak incident at Pulau Bukom.

As a precautionary measure, it has advised the public against swimming and other primary contact water activities at the beaches of East Coast Park, Kusu, St John’s and Lazarus islands.

The MPA informed on October 20 that no new oil sightings as of 6 pm was recorded, and navigation was unaffected.

The MPA informed on October 20 that no new oil sightings as of 6 pm was recorded, and navigation was unaffected. | x.com/MPA_Singapore

article-image

“We have also deployed absorbent booms at the canals and key areas at East Coast Park and West Coast Park. We will continue to monitor the situation and update if there are further developments,” the NEA said.

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, said on Facebook that it is closely monitoring the seawater intakes at its desalination plants.

“As of 21 Oct morning, no oil has been detected near the Marina East Desalination Plant and Jurong Island Desalination Plant, which are closest to the oil leak location. Seawater quality readings remain normal and the plants’ operations are not affected,” it said.

“As a precautionary measure, PUB has also deployed oil containment booms across the Marina Barrage, which separates the sea from Marina Reservoir,” PUB added.

The Sentosa Development Corporation shared on Facebook on October 21 that it has been informed of an oil leak near Pulau Bukom.

“There are no signs of oil or smell at any of our beaches, and Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso Beach remain open for all water activities,” it said.

“As a precaution, we’ve deployed oil absorbent booms across key areas, including our beaches, Sentosa Golf Club, and Sentosa Cove.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation with relevant agencies and will keep you updated right here,” SDC added.

The previous spill, which was reported on June 14, 2024, kept several beaches closed for over six weeks.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

