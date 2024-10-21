 Monday Motivation: Start Your Week With Wise Words From India's Business Stalwarts
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

A new week has begun and Dalal Street has lot on the table. From the ongoing Q2 earnings season to other domestic and international development, this is bound to be an action-packed week. As the busy business week kicks off, some motivation to push away the Monday blue with some motivation becomes essential.

Two of the biggest names in the India Inc paradigm, Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra and RPG Group's Harsh Goenka, took to their personal X profiles to share some thoughts as we begin the new trading week.

Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation

In his post, Mahindra, instead of a quote or graphic, shared a light-hearted video, focusing on some much-needed room to see things differently and enjoy life.

In his post, Mahindra shared a small video of a feature available at Singapore's famous Changi Airport.

article-image

With the video, Mahindra shared a thought in the post and said, "Apparently at Singapore’s Changi airport you can take a slide to your gate."

In the video, one can see the passenger going past the security check and entering the exit by scanning a pass before sliding down to the next floor using a slide instead of a staircase or an escalator. This facility brings a bit of joy and softness to the hard ways of ours lives. And that is what Mahindra highlighted as well.

Mahindra said, "That’s the way to view Monday mornings & a new week. Beat uncertainty by sliding right into it. #MondayMotivation."

One user, reacting to Mahindra's post added their experience with the airport and said, "One amazing fact about Singapore's Changi Airport is that it houses the world's tallest indoor waterfall, known as the HSBC Rain Vortex. Aside from the natural beauty, Changi Airport transforms layovers into leisure time with facilities like a 24-hour cinema, which includes an IMAX theatre."

Harsh Goenka Shares His Thoughts

In another post, this time from RPG Group head, Harsh Goenka started his post on a sombre note and said, "Don’t blame anyone during your life journey."

article-image

Furthermore, elucidating further on his thought, Goenka added, " The good people will give you joy. The not-so-good people will give you experience. The worst people will give you a lesson. And the best—they're the ones who will leave you with memories."

Reacting to this post from Goenka, one X user said, "Absolutely agree sir. Each person plays a unique role, helping us evolve in ways we may not expect."

Indian Markets

Talking about the aforementioned market, the BSE Sensex was trading in red with minor losses. The index declined to 81,202.19, losing 22.56 points or 0.028 per cent. Similarly, NSE Nifty also dropped in value. The index lost 57.70 points or 0.23 per cent in value, dropping to 24,796.35.

