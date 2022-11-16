Netflix allows users to manage accounts and remove unwanted users | Netflix

Netflix has added a feature to its app that will allow users to remove unwanted users from their accounts, ahead of an expected crackdown on password sharing.

According to AppleInsider, in an update to its iOS apps and those on other platforms, Netflix has added an "account management feature" that will allow users to deal with errant account logins.

A Netflix account is usually shared among a group of friends or family in order to save money collectively.

In the Manage Access and Devices menu, users can see when, where, and from which device Netflix members logged into their accounts.

Read Also Netflix invests heavily in cloud gaming, to open game studio in Southern California

Users can also log out of the account remotely from each item by clicking the Sign Out button, according to the report.

The feature is useful if the password for the account is kept secret and is not actively spread by others.

The addition arrives at a time when Netflix is trying to fix its subscriber growth problem.

Crack down on password sharing

As part of the effort, the streaming platform seeks to crack down on password sharing, and has begun implementing features to make it easier for users to go to their own account instead of using someone else's, said the report.

This includes "transfer profile to a new account" for viewing history and personal information, as well as maintaining a new cheaper ad-supported tier.