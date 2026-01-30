 Nestle India Q3 Profit Jumps 45% To ₹998 Crore As Strong Volume Growth Lifts Record Revenue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNestle India Q3 Profit Jumps 45% To ₹998 Crore As Strong Volume Growth Lifts Record Revenue

Nestle India Q3 Profit Jumps 45% To ₹998 Crore As Strong Volume Growth Lifts Record Revenue

Nestle India reported a 45.12% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 998.42 crore for Q3 FY26, driven by strong volume growth. Revenue rose to Rs 5,667 crore, the company’s highest-ever quarterly turnover. The board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 45.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 998.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of a nearly five-year high volume growth driving its highest-ever quarterly revenue. |

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported a 45.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 998.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of a nearly five-year high volume growth driving its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 688.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 5,667.04 crore as against Rs 4,779.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,667.63 crore as compared to Rs 3,861.91 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Soft Off Day? New Concept To Cut Off Boring Work Hours At Office: Explained
What Is Soft Off Day? New Concept To Cut Off Boring Work Hours At Office: Explained
OG Rambha Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer, 69, Grooves To Her Iconic Track At Wedding In Siliguri, Wins Hearts: 'Still Can't Believe...' - VIDEO
OG Rambha Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer, 69, Grooves To Her Iconic Track At Wedding In Siliguri, Wins Hearts: 'Still Can't Believe...' - VIDEO
Mumbai Overtakes Delhi In Air Pollution With AQI At 211, While Capital Improves To 185
Mumbai Overtakes Delhi In Air Pollution With AQI At 211, While Capital Improves To 185
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are

Nestle India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Read Also
Stock Market To Open On Sunday For Budget 2026, Here’s What Investors Should Watch?
article-image

Commenting on the performance, Nestle India Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said the company saw "robust, broad-based volume led sales growth of 18.5 per cent, resulting in our highest-ever quarterly turnover of Rs 5,643.5 crore (sale of products) and the strongest volume growth in nearly five years." "This success is attributed to strategic investments in increasing capacity and building our brands, supported by a market recovery following GST benefits," he added.

During the quarter, Tiwary said, "We increased consumer-focused media and advertising spending by 42 per cent year-on-year and the EBITDA margin stood at 21.3 per cent."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In...
Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In...
SpiceJet Enters Imphal, Launches Daily Flights From Kolkata, Guwahati And Mumbai
SpiceJet Enters Imphal, Launches Daily Flights From Kolkata, Guwahati And Mumbai
Nestle India Q3 Profit Jumps 45% To ₹998 Crore As Strong Volume Growth Lifts Record Revenue
Nestle India Q3 Profit Jumps 45% To ₹998 Crore As Strong Volume Growth Lifts Record Revenue
Stock Market To Open On Sunday For Budget 2026, Here’s What Investors Should Watch?
Stock Market To Open On Sunday For Budget 2026, Here’s What Investors Should Watch?
Market Ends Lower On Profit Booking, Nifty Slips Below 25,350 As Metal Stocks Drag
Market Ends Lower On Profit Booking, Nifty Slips Below 25,350 As Metal Stocks Drag