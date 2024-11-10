 Nestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report

Nestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report

The research involved 19 other companies, like Nestle, who collectively hold over 70 per cent of this market.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

Nestle, the Switzerland-based FMCG company, is a powerful force in the consumer goods sector globally. Most importantly, it is also a household name with a significant influence and footprint in India as well.

Nestle's Troubled Past

Recently, the brand that previously invited trouble over lead content in its 'Maggi' noodles found itself in a soup over the quality of its baby food product, Cerelac, in early 2024.

20 Companies Under Scrutiny

FPJ Shorts
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
114-Foot-Tall Chicken-Shaped Hotel From Philippines Goes Viral For Breaking 'Guinness World Record'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)

In what is a continuation of the same trend, according to a report from Access to Nutrition Initiative, the multi-national company has faired poorly in its research conducted for BMS or 'Breast Milk Substitute' food items, that are given to human infants.

This research involved 19 other companies, like Nestle, who collectively hold over 70 per cent of this market.

The research was conducted in China, Germany, Vietnam, Indonesia and the US.

Read Also
474 Spice Samples Failed The FSSAI Quality Test After MDH & Everest Ethylene Oxide Contamination...
article-image

Nestle's Non-Compliance Streak

When it comes to Nestle's, which is one of the biggest names in the business, progress in code compliance, the report presents an abysmal picture. According to the Dutch research group, the company has had an extremely low compliance rate in all of the above-mentioned countries.

The company had a total average non-compliance of 43.8 across the 5 countries. Here, it is to be noted that the lowest bar for non-compliance stands at 20 incidents of non-compliance. The average recorded by Nestle is double that amount.

Read Also
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today
article-image

Cerelac, NAN, & Others Under Scanner

Nestle, which holds a mammoth 21 per cent of the market, had the most number of incidents in Indonesia, where it was flagged on 84 different occasions.

Access to Nutrition Initiative

Access to Nutrition Initiative

Read Also
Nestle In Trouble?: FSSAI To Probe Into Allegations Of Sugar Addition In Baby Food Products
article-image

In the US, the number stood at 17. In Germany, abberations were seen on 32 occasions. Cumulatively, a total of 89 products were scrutinised.

The BMS products in question include NAN, Illuma, S-26, Belsol, Beba, Little Steps, Dancow, Lactogen, S-26, NANKID and some other popular products including Gerber, Alfamino, NIDO, Cerelac and NAN.
Apart from Nestle, some of the other big names that were scrutinsed in the research include a2 Milk, Abbott, Danone and Reckitt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ola Shares Crumble By Close To 20% In A Month Amid Controversies Surrounding Product Quality

Ola Shares Crumble By Close To 20% In A Month Amid Controversies Surrounding Product Quality

Nestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report

Nestle Fares Poorly In Baby Food Safety Globally; Scores Low In Code Compliance: Report

'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President

'What Is Essential Is Invisible': Elon Musk Shares A Cryptic Note On Not Wanting To Be US President

Chinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph

Chinese Markets Continue To Make Major Gains Despite Donald Trump's Election Triumph

Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To...

Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To...