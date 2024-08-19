474 Spice Samples Failed The FSSAI Quality Test After MDH & Everest Ethylene Oxide Contamination Fiasco

Photo: Pixabay

Once more, Indian food products have fallen short of safety regulations. According to a Reuters report, about 12 per cent of spice samples examined by Indian authorities did not match the required levels of quality and safety. This is in response to worries expressed by a number of nations regarding the possible contamination of two well-known brands.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) tested and inspected mixed spice blends following Hong Kong's suspension of sales of specific products sold under the MDH and Everest brands.

After that, all Indian spice imports were subject to tighter regulations from Britain. Australia, the US, and New Zealand have also begun looking into the problems surrounding these brands in the meantime.

Ethylene oxide contamination

Early this year, both domestic brands were the subject of criticism following the discovery of significant ethylene oxide contamination in their goods. Even though both businesses subsequently provided assurances that their products were safe to eat, questions remain about that safety.

12 per cent of total samples, not up to standard.

According to the Reuters report, data obtained under the Right to Information Act of India states that 474 of the 4,054 spice samples tested between May and early July did not meet safety and quality standards.

Remarkably, the safety agency stated that it is taking the required action against the companies involved, but it did not offer a brand-specific analysis of the results.

The most well-known spices in India are MDH and Everest, which are also available in Europe, Asia, and North America.

India's domestic spice market

India's domestic spice market was estimated by the report, which used data from Zion Market Research, to be worth USD 10.44 billion in 2022.In the fiscal year 2023–24, India exported a record USD 4.46 billion as well.

In a statement, the FSSAI said that while it did not find brand-specific breakdowns for the spices it tested, it was taking the appropriate legal action against the implicated companies.