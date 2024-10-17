35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today

The earning posting season for quarter that ended on September 31 has started to heat up; giants like Reliance, L&T Tech, and Bajaj Auto had already announced their Q2 results. Amid turmoil in market conditions on the bourse, Q2 results are showing their impact on the respective companies.

On Thursday, October 17, a number of giant companies included in the bechmark index Nifty 50, are expected to release their financial results.

Among the companies that will release their results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY25) are private lender Axis Bank, information technology (IT) behemoth Infosys, IT consulting services provider Wipro, electrical equipment manufacturer Havells India, and Nestle India, the maker of Maggi instant noodles.

Results for the quarter ending in September 2024 will also be released by the state-run Central Bank of India, TMT rebar manufacturer Steel Exchange India, IT services provider LTIMindtree, chemicals giant Tata Chemicals, software company Quick Heal Technologies, and content producer Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

All companies declaring Q2 results today

5paisa Capital Ltd

Amalgamated Electricity Co. Ltd.

Arc Finance Ltd

Axis Bank Ltd.

CEAT Ltd.

Central Bank Of India

Continental Securities Ltd

Deccan Bearings Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd.

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd

Havells India Ltd.

IGC Industries Ltd

Infosys Ltd.

Indian Overseas Bank

Jindal Stainless Ltd.

LTMindtree Ltd

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

Mercury Trade Links Ltd.

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.

Nestle India Ltd.

Polycab India Ltd

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

Steel Exchange India Ltd.

Sw Investments Ltd

Tanla Platforms Ltd

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tata Communications Ltd.

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd

Wipro Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Q2

Net profit Q2 FY25

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY25), L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.6 crore on Wednesday, October 16. This was up 1.9 per cent sequentially and 1.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY).

At Rs 2,572.9 crore, revenue for the period increased 7.8 per cent year over year and 4.5 per cent quarter over quarter.

Revenue in constant currency increased 3.4 per cent QoQ and 6.3 per cent YoY, while revenue in US dollars was USD 306.7 million, up 3.9 per cent QoQ and 6.5 per cent YoY.

Sales in Q2 FY25

For the tenth consecutive quarter, the domestic business's revenue increased by double digits, primarily due to growth in motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and electric scooters.

Triumph's business also improved; sales increased by 50 pert cent on a quarterly basis, reaching 10,000 units sold domestically and 16,500 units sold overall.

Monthly domestic sales increased from 1,800 to 1,900 units to 3,500. Fourty-four percent of domestic revenue comes from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and the green portfolio (electric and CNG vehicles).

Stock perfomance

The shares of L&T Technology Services were trading at Rs 5,281.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has touched a 52-week high and an all-time high level of Rs 6,000 per share on the NSE.