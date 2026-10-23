Neel Murthy Elevated To Chief Marketing Officer At Rippling, Takes On Bigger Leadership Role After Serving As VP Of Growth

Rippling has promoted Neel Murthy to Chief Marketing Officer from Vice President of Growth. |

Mumbai: Rippling, a technology company offering workforce management solutions, has elevated Neel Murthy to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The promotion marks an important step in his career and reflects his growing leadership responsibilities within the organisation.

Murthy previously served as Vice President of Growth at Rippling, where his role focused on supporting the company's growth initiatives.

From Growth Leadership To CMO

With his elevation, Murthy takes on a broader leadership position overseeing the company's marketing function.

His appointment comes as Rippling continues to operate in the competitive market for technology-driven workforce management solutions.

The new role places Murthy in a position to help shape the company's marketing direction, strengthen its market presence and support its business expansion efforts.

Previous Professional Experience

Before joining Rippling, Murthy worked with several organisations, including Goldbelly and Safe Deposit Box Insurance Coverage, LLC.

His professional background spans different business sectors, providing experience across organisations with varying customer needs and operating models.

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His transition from Vice President of Growth to Chief Marketing Officer represents a significant progression in his professional journey.

About Rippling

Rippling provides a unified platform designed to help businesses manage workforce-related operations, including human resources, payroll, IT and other administrative functions.

The company's technology aims to simplify employee management by bringing multiple business processes together on a single platform.

Murthy's elevation adds to Rippling's senior leadership structure as the company continues developing its workforce management offerings.

Further details regarding changes to the company's marketing team following his promotion have not been disclosed in the information available.