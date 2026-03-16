Ceigall India JV Emerges L1 Bidder For ₹274.08 Crore Road Project In Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall India Limited, in a joint venture with Rajinder Infrastructure Private Limited, has emerged as the lowest bidder for a road construction project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. |

New Delhi: Infrastructure builder Ceigall India has secured a key step toward a new highway construction contract after its joint venture emerged as the lowest bidder in a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways tender.

Ceigall India Limited (CIL) and Rajinder Infrastructure Private Limited (RIPL) have been declared the L1 bidder in the financial bid opening for Tender ID 2025_MoRTH_868318_1. The project will be executed through a joint venture in which Ceigall India holds a 70 percent stake while Rajinder Infrastructure holds 30 percent. The contract has a bid cost of Rs 274.08 crore, according to the company’s disclosure.

The project involves the construction of a road section from kilometre 17.812 to kilometre 55.377 of the Bile–Migging stretch of National Highway 913, also known as the Frontier Highway. The work will upgrade the highway segment to an intermediate lane configuration under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The contract includes a construction period of 48 months followed by a maintenance phase of five years. This structure means the contractor will be responsible not only for building the road infrastructure but also for ensuring its upkeep during the post-construction maintenance period.

The project has been awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen highway connectivity in remote and strategic regions. Once completed, the upgraded highway section is expected to improve road connectivity and support transportation infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from information contained in the company’s official stock exchange filing dated 16 March 2026. No external sources or additional reporting have been used beyond the contents of the provided PDF.