IndusInd Securities Names Rajeev Srivastava As MD & CEO, Eyes AI-Led Growth And Wider Market Reach

IndusInd Securities appoints Rajeev Srivastava as MD & CEO. |

New Delhi: IndusInd Securities , formerly known as Reliance Securities Ltd, has appointed Rajeev R Srivastava as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), as the company looks to strengthen its position in India's growing investment and broking market.

The company announced the appointment on Friday, stating that the leadership change is part of its strategy to build a modern, technology-driven investment platform for retail and other investors.

Nearly 25 Years Of Financial Sector Experience

Srivastava brings nearly 25 years of experience across banking, financial services and capital markets. He has managed broking businesses through different market cycles and has extensive experience in financial services leadership.

Before joining IndusInd Securities, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Standard Chartered Securities, where he gained experience in managing brokerage operations and investment services.

His appointment comes as IndusInd Securities prepares to accelerate business growth, improve customer engagement and strengthen its presence in India's competitive broking industry.

AI And Technology To Drive Expansion

A major focus under Srivastava's leadership will be the adoption of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve investment services.

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The company plans to use these technologies to provide personalised research, investment insights and advisory services while improving the overall customer experience across its platforms.

Technology-led solutions are expected to play an important role in the company's efforts to serve investors more efficiently and strengthen its digital capabilities.

Focus On New Markets And Investors

Srivastava will also oversee the expansion of IndusInd Securities into new geographical markets, with an emphasis on increasing its customer base and strengthening distribution capabilities.

The company aims to reposition its broking franchise to capture emerging opportunities in India's evolving investment landscape.

IndusInd Securities is a subsidiary of IndusInd Capital and forms part of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL).

The appointment signals the company's renewed focus on technology, wider market access and customer-centric investment services as it enters its next phase of growth.