'Need To Be More Humane To Delivery Partners': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Being Denied Escalators While Delivering An Order

The world of gig-working, particularly food delivery, has expanded its footprint in common culture and labour force of the country. Platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have become active avenues for many individuals to find a means of employment.

This, however, has not been easing going for those involved. Many of these gig workers have been subjected to differential treatment while they are at their jobs.

In a similar instance, this time encountered by the face and the boss of one of the major delivery companies, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal got a taste of the said treatment when he was out, 'delivering an order'.

Deepinder Goyal took to his personal X account to share his experience of trying to deliver an order. The exercise did not go all too well for him as he had to face some hiccups.

In his post on X, with a video recording of the happening, Goyal remarked, "During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners."

Taking an aim at the malls around, Goyal further added, " And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners."

In the video, Goyal can be seen trying to enter the mall through the security check at what appeared like the main entrance. There he was asked by the security personnel deployed at the mall to take a detour and was forced to take the stairs and climb three floors, as he was denied the option of taking the escalators in the mall.

All this came to pass as Goyal was being filmed.

Later on the video, Goyal can be seen sitting with real Zomato delivery agents, who do it for a living. In the video, he is seen communicating with them, while being seated with them.

The video concludes with him collecting the order and setting out for a 'delivery'.