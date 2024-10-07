 'Need To Be More Humane To Delivery Partners': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Being Denied Escalators While Delivering An Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Need To Be More Humane To Delivery Partners': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Being Denied Escalators While Delivering An Order

'Need To Be More Humane To Delivery Partners': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Being Denied Escalators While Delivering An Order

Deepinder Goyal took to his personal X account to share his experience trying to deliver an order. The exercise did not go all too well for him as he had to face some hiccups.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Deepinder Goyal |

The world of gig-working, particularly food delivery, has expanded its footprint in common culture and labour force of the country. Platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have become active avenues for many individuals to find a means of employment.

Goyal Out For Delivery

This, however, has not been easing going for those involved. Many of these gig workers have been subjected to differential treatment while they are at their jobs.

In a similar instance, this time encountered by the face and the boss of one of the major delivery companies, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal got a taste of the said treatment when he was out, 'delivering an order'.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 71-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Officer Duped Of ₹23 Lakh In Insurance Policy Scam
Mumbai: 71-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Officer Duped Of ₹23 Lakh In Insurance Policy Scam
Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud
Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud
Only Govt Can Issue Order To Attach Assets: Bombay HC
Only Govt Can Issue Order To Attach Assets: Bombay HC
FPJ MLA Audit-VI: Expelled From Congress, Zeeshan Siddique Has An Uphill Task
FPJ MLA Audit-VI: Expelled From Congress, Zeeshan Siddique Has An Uphill Task

Deepinder Goyal took to his personal X account to share his experience of trying to deliver an order. The exercise did not go all too well for him as he had to face some hiccups.

Read Also
Apple Juice Concentrate Hits Record Of 1,545 Metric Tonnes This Year So Far: CM Sukhvinder Singh...
article-image

No Lifts For You

In his post on X, with a video recording of the happening, Goyal remarked, "During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners."

Taking an aim at the malls around, Goyal further added, " And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners."

Read Also
Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: 'Leaving All Such Messages On Seen', Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal To Those...
article-image

In the video, Goyal can be seen trying to enter the mall through the security check at what appeared like the main entrance. There he was asked by the security personnel deployed at the mall to take a detour and was forced to take the stairs and climb three floors, as he was denied the option of taking the escalators in the mall.

Read Also
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With...
article-image

All this came to pass as Goyal was being filmed.

Later on the video, Goyal can be seen sitting with real Zomato delivery agents, who do it for a living. In the video, he is seen communicating with them, while being seated with them.

The video concludes with him collecting the order and setting out for a 'delivery'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Awards 900 Crore Order To Antony Waster Handling Cell; Shares Zoom...

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Awards 900 Crore Order To Antony Waster Handling Cell; Shares Zoom...

'Need To Be More Humane To Delivery Partners': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Being Denied...

'Need To Be More Humane To Delivery Partners': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal After Being Denied...

Video Content Creation Platform Frammer AI Raises $2 Million Investment From Lumikai

Video Content Creation Platform Frammer AI Raises $2 Million Investment From Lumikai

Rs 1,000 Crore Earmarked for Venture Fund To Indian Space Startups: Minister

Rs 1,000 Crore Earmarked for Venture Fund To Indian Space Startups: Minister

Mumbai: MMR Needs Enough Housing Stock Through PPP, Says BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani

Mumbai: MMR Needs Enough Housing Stock Through PPP, Says BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani