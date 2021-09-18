NCC revamp program: Anand Mahindra says looking forward to new assignment to make it more relevant

Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday said he is looking forward to the assignment for carrying out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant. Mahindra has been named in a 15-member panel constituted by the defence ministry to carry out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant.

I look forward to this assignment. Partly because my school—Lawrence, Lovedale, was an active participant in the program and I was in the Air Wing. I still reflexively salute using the Air Force version! https://t.co/tceKD06seM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2021

"I look forward to this assignment. Partly because my school—Lawrence, Lovedale, was an active participant in the program and I was in the Air Wing. I still reflexively salute using the Air Force version!" Mahindra said in a tweet.

Replying to a tweet which sought disbanding of the organisation, Mahindra noted:

I’m not sure such a drastic conclusion is warranted. And I welcome inputs from all on how to adapt the NCC to today’s times and needs… https://t.co/esnLYXvfjF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2021

The committee headed by former lawmaker Baijayant Panda also includes, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

Former vice-chancellor of the SNDT Women''s University Vasudha Kamat, National Organising Secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar, Maj Gen (retd) Alok Raj, Managing Director of SIS India Ltd Rituraj Sinha and CEO of Databook Anand Shah are also members of the panel.

The defence ministry said the committee has been constituted for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in changing times.

Officials said the committee will propose measures for gainful engagement of the NCC cadets for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

The NCC is the largest organisation in uniform that aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service among young citizens, the ministry said in a statement.

It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.

The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act in 1948.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:57 PM IST