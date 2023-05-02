 NCC receives 6 new orders worth Rs 3,344 crore
HomeBusinessNCC receives 6 new orders worth Rs 3,344 crore

NCC receives 6 new orders worth Rs 3,344 crore

These orders were received from State & Central Government and agencies and do not include any internal orders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
NCC receives 6 new orders worth Rs 3,344 crore | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

NCC Limited has received 6 new orders aggregating to Rs 3344 Crore (excluding GST) in the month of April 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. Out of these orders, three orders valuing Rs 2,506 Crore were related to Buildings Division, two orders valuing Rs 538 Crore were related to the Electrical Division and one order valuing Rs 300 crore was related to the water Division.

The company in March had received 5 new orders worth Rs 19.19 billion.

NCC shares

The shares of NCC on Tuesday at 10:14 am IST were at Rs 122, up by 1.84 per cent.

