NBCC signs MoU with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)

NBCC and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) entered into an MoU for Redevelopment and Monetisation of Land Parcels at Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam on February 26, 2021.

The MoU was signed by Pradeep Sharma, General Manager (Engg.), & HOD, (BD Division) on behalf of NBCC while M.K. Topno, General Manager (TA), signed on behalf of RINL. As per the MoU, the Redevelopment and Monetisation works to be carried out by NBCC on self-sustainable model.