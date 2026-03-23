NBCC Secures ₹58.61 Crore University Infrastructure Project In Odisha

NBCC (India) Limited has won a work order worth Rs 58.61 crore for infrastructure development. |

New Delhi: NBCC is adding another project to its order book, this time in Odisha, as it continues to expand its project management consultancy portfolio through government-backed infrastructure assignments.

Wins Odisha mandate

NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded a contract valued at Rs 58.61 crore for work at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. The company confirmed the order as part of its regular business operations, reinforcing its steady inflow of public sector projects.

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The mandate highlights NBCC’s continued role in executing institutional infrastructure projects across states.

Scope includes infrastructure

The project involves construction of multiple buildings along with roads and drainage systems, supported by electrical and mechanical works. These activities fall under an infrastructure development grant, indicating government-backed funding support for the university’s expansion.

NBCC will act as a project management consultant, overseeing execution rather than direct construction, aligning with its asset-light business model.

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Domestic project focus

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, with no related party involvement, according to the company’s disclosure. This ensures the transaction remains within standard business operations and governance norms.

While the execution timeline has not been specified, the nature of consultancy-led projects typically involves phased development tied to funding and project milestones.

Strengthens order pipeline

This order adds incremental visibility to NBCC’s order book, particularly in the education infrastructure segment. The company has been consistently targeting government-led development programs, where project management consultancy provides stable revenue streams.

Such contracts also signal continued public investment in regional educational infrastructure, benefiting firms with execution expertise like NBCC.

With this latest win in Odisha, NBCC continues to build a steady pipeline of consultancy-driven infrastructure projects, supporting both its growth strategy and the expansion of public sector development initiatives.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and stock exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.