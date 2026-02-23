NBCC Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 76 Crore From Odisha’s Dharanidhar University

State-owned company NBCC (India) has secured a Rs 76 crore order from Odisha’s Dharanidhar University, the company said in an exchange filing today.

The company will be responsible for the construction of an academic building, hostel building, and other infrastructure facilities, including external development works, for the university.

The project will be executed under the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) model in the normal course of business, the company said in the exchange filing.

The government-owned construction company operates under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Recently, the company received orders worth Rs 271 crore. These include Rs 9.13 crore for constructing ICMAI chapter buildings at Chandigarh, Ranchi, and Baroda; Rs 26.06 crore for a headquarters building at Lodhi Road; Rs 4 crore for a Centre of Excellence in Jaipur; and a Rs 232.13 crore contract from the Uttarakhand Fisheries Department for the Namami Ganga Aquarium-cum-Discovery Learning Centre at Rishikesh.

Earlier this month, another boost came for NBCC as the Supreme Court upheld the NCLAT order appointing NBCC to complete the 16 stalled housing projects of real estate developer Supertech.

The projects comprise approximately 50,000 units, of which 40,000 units are already sold, and 10,000 units remain unsold. The total estimated receivable from the project will be Rs 16,000 crore, while the estimated construction cost would be around Rs 9,500 crore.

During the December earnings call with investors, Chairman and Managing Director K. P. Mahadevaswamy said that after the court order, NBCC’s order book stood at a gross value of Rs 1,27,000 crore.

Formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, NBCC (India) is a Navratna enterprise. With operations spread across India and overseas, the company is organized into three market-focused segments: PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction), and RE (Real Estate).