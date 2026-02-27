NBCC Secures ₹775.27 Crore DDA Redevelopment Orders In February 2026

NBCC (India) Limited has secured work orders worth Rs 775.27 crore from the Delhi Development Authority for redeveloping staff quarters at Old Rajinder Nagar and Safdarjung Development Area in New Delhi. |

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited has landed two major redevelopment assignments from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), reinforcing its role in urban renewal projects in the capital.

Wins Rs 775.27 Crore Orders

The state-owned project management consultancy has been awarded contracts totalling Rs 775.27 crore, excluding GST and marketing fees. The larger project, valued at Rs 437.79 crore, covers the comprehensive redevelopment of DDA Staff Quarters at Old Rajinder Nagar.

The second order, worth Rs 337.48 crore, involves similar redevelopment work at Safdarjung Development Area. Both contracts were awarded by DDA in the normal course of NBCC’s business, according to its stock exchange filing dated Feb 26th, 2026.

Details Of The Projects

Under the Old Rajinder Nagar project, NBCC will redevelop existing staff quarters currently comprising 117 dwelling units used by DDA. The envisaged built-up area for development stands at around 99,635 square metres, excluding external development.

At Safdarjung Development Area, the existing 152 dwelling units will be redeveloped. The proposed built-up area there is approximately 65,925 square metres, also excluding external development. In both cases, the final built-up area will be approved by DDA after a detailed survey and submission of a DPR.

Structured As Self Sustainable Model

The projects will follow a self-sustainable model agreed under a memorandum of understanding between NBCC and DDA. A portion of the developed built-up area will be sold to generate funds for project execution. The remaining built-up area, as decided by DDA, will be handed back for staff use. Both contracts are domestic in nature and fall under project management consultancy services, with no related party transactions involved.

Strengthens Urban Redevelopment Portfolio

With these fresh orders, NBCC continues to deepen its redevelopment portfolio in Delhi, focusing on modernising ageing staff housing through structured funding mechanisms. The company has not specified a timeline for execution in the filing. The orders underline NBCC’s steady pipeline of public sector redevelopment work and its continued engagement with DDA on large-scale housing renewal initiatives.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing dated Feb 26th, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.