Odisha Clears ₹44,200 Crore Industrial Projects Including Adani Pumped Storage & Semiconductor Unit

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has approved 10 major industrial projects to the tune of Rs 44,200 crore, including Adani Group’s pumped storage hydropower plant and a key semiconductor chip unit, officials said. The approvals were granted at a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday evening. These projects are expected to generate employment for 8,765 people across eight districts, including Khurda, Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Puri, Nayagarh, and Deogarh, the officials said.

The initiatives span critical sectors such as rare earth manufacturing, semiconductors, cement, automobile and auto-components, telecom infrastructure, and renewable energy, they said. Majhi emphasised his government’s commitment to not just attracting investments, but ensuring their timely materialisation. “Approvals must translate into construction and production within predictable timelines. Through coordinated action, we are strengthening institutional mechanisms to ensure seamless implementation,” he said.

In the semiconductor sector, ASP Semicon’s proposal to set up a Rs 4,620-crore semiconductor memory chip plant in Khurda was approved, while in the rare earth segment, Magnova Private Ltd was granted approval for a Rs 1,050-crore high-performance magnet manufacturing facility in Khurda. The automotive and aerospace sectors will see significant growth, too, with Bharat Forge Ltd investing Rs 3,000 crore in Dhenkanal to establish a manufacturing unit for aerospace and defence components, the officials said.

Additionally, NCL Industries and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd have been granted approval to invest Rs 2,000 crore each in cement plants in Koraput and Malkangiri, respectively. Besides, Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Ltd will invest Rs 9,731 crore in Nayagarh, while Jindal Green PSP Two Private Limited has been approved for an investment of Rs 3,711 crore in Deogarh for a pumped storage hydro power plant. Sangamam CD Hydro Consortium will also invest Rs 9,000 crore in Koraput, while Greenko Private Ltd has proposed Rs 7,506 crore investment in Kalahandi.

These projects aim to strengthen the state’s long-term energy security and integrate renewable energy into the grid, the officials said. In the telecom sector, Shreetech Data Ltd-CLS will set up a cable landing station in Puri at an investment of Rs 1,622 crore. Majhi outlined a three-pronged approach to attract investments and reduce project turnaround times. He stressed targeted investor pursuit, ensuring speed and ease through a functional system, and empowering field-level mechanisms to resolve bottlenecks quickly. “These focused and coordinated actions will ensure that Odisha remains the preferred destination for global capital,” the CM asserted.

