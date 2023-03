Navneet Mohan Kothari ceases to be Director of IOCL | Image: IOCL (Representative)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited informed that Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari, Government Nominee Director, representing the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), has ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. 25 March 2023, consequent upon completion of his term, in an exchange filing.

The change in directorate disclosure is in accordance with the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.