Hot Wheels, Hotter Discounts, Jain Community Drives Away With 186 Luxury Cars & ₹21 Crore Savings

Mumbai: The Jain community has shown its immense collective buying strength by purchasing 186 luxury cars from top brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes, securing massive discounts worth Rs 21 crore. The initiative was led by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), a not-for-profit group with 65,000 members across India.

JITO’s Vice President Himanshu Shah said the cars, priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.3 crore each, were delivered to buyers across India between January and June this year. “Our nationwide drive helped members save Rs 21 crore in discounts. JITO only facilitated the process and did not earn any profit,” he clarified.

Gujarat Jains lead the drive

According to Shah, the majority of the buyers were from Gujarat, where enthusiasm for luxury vehicles is already strong. The idea started when a few JITO members suggested pooling their demand to negotiate directly with carmakers for better rates. Nitin Jain, who led the initiative, explained, “Since collective buying is our strength, we directly approached luxury car brands. It became a win-win — we got big discounts, and the carmakers saved on marketing costs.”

Each buyer saves up to Rs 17 lakh

Initially, a few members made purchases, and when news spread about the huge discounts, many others joined. “In total, 186 cars were bought, and every member saved between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 17 lakh — enough to buy another small car for the family,” said Jain.

New ventures beyond cars

Encouraged by the success of the luxury car deal, JITO has now launched a new initiative called ‘Utsav’. Under this program, the organisation is exploring similar collective purchase arrangements with top brands in jewellery, consumer durables, and electronics. Through these efforts, JITO aims to help its members make smarter financial choices while showcasing the community’s power to negotiate and create value collectively.