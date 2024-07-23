Navigating the complex housing market; dos and don'ts

Choosing the right professional realtor (also referred to as a real estate agent or a real estate broker) can make a significant difference in your home buying or selling experience. With the expertise, market knowledge, and negotiation skills that a professional realtor brings, you can navigate the complex real estate market with ease. Here are some essential guidelines and tips to help you identify the right realtor to assist you in your home sale or purchase.

Check credentials and licensing: Ensure that the realtor you consider is licensed and in good standing with their regulatory body. In India, real estate agents must be registered under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA). Check their credentials, certifications, and any professional affiliations, such as membership in the National Association of Realtors India (NAR-INDIA), and its member associations, which signifies a commitment to ethical practices and continuous professional development.

Evaluate experience and market knowledge: Experience matters significantly in real estate transactions. An experienced realtor will have a deeper understanding of market trends, property values, and neighbourhood dynamics. Ask potential realtors about their experience, particularly in handling transactions similar to yours. For instance, if you are selling a luxury home, find a realtor who specialises in high-end properties and has a good network of high net worth clients. Furthermore, their familiarity with the local market conditions can provide valuable insights and help you set realistic expectations.

Seek recommendations and read reviews: Word-of-mouth recommendations from friends, family, or colleagues can be invaluable. Additionally, online reviews and testimonials can provide insights into a realtor’s reputation and client satisfaction. Look for patterns in the feedback to gauge their reliability, professionalism, and effectiveness. Don’t hesitate to ask for references from past clients to get a firsthand account of their experiences.

Assess communication skills: Effective communication is crucial in real estate transactions. Your realtor should be able to explain complex processes clearly, respond promptly to your queries, and keep you updated regularly. During your initial interactions, pay attention to their responsiveness and willingness to address your concerns. A realtor who listens carefully to your needs and preferences can tailor their services to better meet your expectations.

Analyse their marketing strategy: For sellers, a realtor’s marketing strategy can significantly impact the sale of your property. Inquire about their approach to advertising, online listings, open houses, and use of professional photography. A proactive and well-rounded marketing plan can attract more potential buyers and expedite the sale process. Ensure that their strategy includes a mix of traditional and digital marketing techniques to reach a broader audience.

Understand their network: A well-connected realtor can offer additional advantages. They often have a network of other real estate professionals, including home loan vendors, interior designers, architects, home inspectors, and contractors. These connections can streamline various aspects of the buying or selling process, ensuring a smoother transaction. A realtor with a strong network can also provide valuable recommendations and resources that you might need along the way.

Review their track record: Ask for details about the realtor’s recent transactions, including the average time properties were on the market and the final selling prices compared to the listing prices. This information can provide insights into their effectiveness and market expertise. A consistent track record of successful transactions is a good indicator of a competent and reliable realtor.

Consider their negotiation skills: A skilled negotiator can secure better deals, whether you are buying or selling. Discuss with potential realtors their negotiation strategies and past experiences in handling difficult negotiations. Their ability to advocate effectively on your behalf is critical to achieving your desired outcomes. Strong negotiation skills can make a significant difference in the final terms of your transaction.

Gauge their personal fit: Finally, the personal fit between you and your realtor is essential. You will be working closely with this individual, so it’s important to choose someone you trust and feel comfortable with. A good rapport can enhance communication and collaboration, making the entire process more enjoyable and less stressful. Trust your instincts and choose a realtor who demonstrates professionalism, integrity, and a genuine interest in helping you achieve your goals.

In conclusion, selecting the right professional realtor involves careful consideration of their credentials, experience, communication skills, and personal fit. By following these guidelines, you can find a realtor who will not only meet your expectations but also provide valuable support throughout your home sale or purchase journey. Remember, a great realtor is an invaluable partner in navigating the complexities of the real estate market, ensuring a successful and satisfying transaction.

(The author is Vice-Chairman and Chair-Global, NAR India)