National Start Up Awards: Piyush Goyal, 'Startups ensure better quality of lifestyle & ease of living', WATCH HERE

National Start Up Awards: Piyush Goyal addresses the event, WATCH HERE | Image: FPJ

The Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, addresses the National Start Up Awards.

"One of the major areas of focus of the government has been simplification of the process of people engagement. I would urge all to give suggestions & feedback on areas that can further be simplified", said Goyal.

"Startups can ensure a better quality of lifestyle & ease of living for the citizens of our country", he added.

"The startup ecosystem will help the nation immensely as we move towards becoming a developed nation by becoming an enabler for us to leapfrog into a new age."

Goyal quoted Steve Jobs and said, “Innovation is an ability to see change as opportunity and not a threat”. "We are willing to engage more with you and help you make your innovative ideas come to fruition to enhance the future of India."

Minister @PiyushGoyal addressing the National Start Up Awardshttps://t.co/U1XrlRsBjx — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) January 16, 2023

