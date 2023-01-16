e-Paper Get App
National Start Up Awards: Piyush Goyal, 'Startups ensure better quality of lifestyle & ease of living', WATCH HERE

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
National Start Up Awards: Piyush Goyal addresses the event, WATCH HERE | Image: FPJ
The Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, addresses the National Start Up Awards.

"One of the major areas of focus of the government has been simplification of the process of people engagement. I would urge all to give suggestions & feedback on areas that can further be simplified", said Goyal.

"Startups can ensure a better quality of lifestyle & ease of living for the citizens of our country", he added.

"The startup ecosystem will help the nation immensely as we move towards becoming a developed nation by becoming an enabler for us to leapfrog into a new age."

Goyal quoted Steve Jobs and said, “Innovation is an ability to see change as opportunity and not a threat”. "We are willing to engage more with you and help you make your innovative ideas come to fruition to enhance the future of India."

