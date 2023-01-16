e-Paper Get App
In December 2022, food inflation was -1.25 percent, while fuel and power inflation was 18.09 percent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Wholesale price inflation declines to 4.95% in December 2022: Govt data | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
The wholesale price-based inflation declined to 4.95 per cent in December 2022, against 5.85 pc in November, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85 per cent in November 2022 and 14.27 per cent in December 2021.

In December 2022, food inflation was -1.25 percent, while fuel and power inflation was 18.09 percent in manufactured products was 3.37 per cent during the month, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

"The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products," it said.

article-image

