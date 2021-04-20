National Logistics Policy finalised, awaiting approval: Report

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Special Secretary (Logistics), had told reporters earlier that consultation is over and needed approval from the Union Cabinet. “It will be rolled out soon,” he had said.

The aim is to reduce the logistics cost from 13 percent of the country’s GDP at present to 8 percent in five years, he added. Agarwal also said a comprehensive institutional framework is being set up to ensure that the goals of the policy are achieved.

A National Logistics Council (NLC), Central Advisory Committee on Logistics (CACL) and an Empowered Group of Secretaries (eGoS) are planned for effective coordination and implementation. For integrated development at the state level, the framework includes a State Logistics Coordination Committee (SLCC).

He said that a National Logistics Law that would provide an agile regulatory environment through a unified legal framework for the “One Nation-One Contract” paradigm has been framed and is under consultation with stakeholders.