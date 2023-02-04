Adani fiasco hasn't dented India's image, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister has addressed the Adani fiasco which led to the cancellation of India's biggest FPO ever. She said that macroeconomic fundamentals and national image havent been affected. She cited the inflow of forex reserves, to prove that India's reputation as a market is intact on the global scale.

She also added that regulators are addressing the Adani stock rout independently, saying that "RBI made statement, prior to that banks, LIC came out & told about their exposure (to Adani group). Regulators independent of govt, they're left to themselves to do what is appropriate."

Commenting on the state's acquisition of a 35 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, she added that the government "are taking shares of Vodafone as they are unable to pay us dues." She also clarified that the government isn't taking over Vodafone Idea's debt, but is only buying a stake to gain from their profit.

The Minister made the assertions at a post-budget press conference in Mumbai, watch the full interaction below:

Sitharaman also addressed the perks offered to the Middle Class under the new tax regime, added that, "the intent of the government is to simplify direct taxation regime; there is no other incentive behind this". She maintained that people can stick to the old taxation system if they felt more incentivised thatn way.

The intent of the government is to simplify direct taxation regime, for which the new tax regime has been brought in, there is no other incentive behind this, it is the taxpayer who has to choose which regime to go for: Finance Minister, responding to a media query #Budget2023

Addressing the withdrawal of Adani's cancelled share sale, the Finance Minister said that FPOs come and go, and that such fluctuations occur across markets.

