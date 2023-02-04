GST council to meet on February 18; chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: Wikipedia

The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on February 18, 2023, according to a tweet posted by the council.

The GST Council meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Issues for discussion

The 49th GST Council meeting is likely to take up issues relating to taxation on 'pan masala' and 'gutka' companies, setting up of appellate tribunals, and GST levy on online gaming, casino, and horse racing.

On December 17, 2022, the 48th meeting of the GST Council was held by video conference, presided over by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

It made a number of proposals about adjustments to the GST tax rate, trade facilitation measures, and steps to simplify goods and services tax compliance (GST).

With inputs from Agencies.

