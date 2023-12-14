Narayana Murthy Deepfake Videos Row: Infosys Co-Founder Denies Involvement in Automated Trading Apps

Narayana Murthy | Image: Wikipedia

Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, posted on his X account (Formerly Twitter) on Thursday, refuting claims of endorsing or investing in several automated trading applications such as BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures, among others. He cautioned the public against falling victim to these fraudulent schemes circulating on social media and deceptive websites, urging individuals to report such instances to the relevant regulatory authorities.

Amidst growing concerns over the use of deepfake technology, two videos surfaced on social media depicting Narayana Murthy endorsing an investment platform called 'Quantum AI.'

In his X post, Murthy stated, "In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc."

"The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews using deepfake pictures and videos. I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites," Murthy said.

"I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities," he emphasized, concluding his statement.

In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

using deepfake pictures and videos. I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities. — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

PUBLIC WARNING ISSUED IN RESPECT OF FAKE VIDEOS AND POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND INTERNET ABOUT ME — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

Deepfake video featuring Narayana Murthy

Two recently circulated deepfake videos of Narayana Murthy are making rounds on social media, allegedly endorsing an investment platform called "Quantum AI." The videos assert that users of this technology can supposedly earn $3,000 (approximately Rs 2.5 lakh) on their initial working day.

One of the videos, which has been removed from Facebook, featured manipulated footage of the tech leader supposedly discussing a joint project named "Quantum AI" with billionaire Elon Musk. The original clip was from Murthy's appearance at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in Bengaluru on July 7, where he was interviewed by his son Rohan Murty. Murthy did not touch upon artificial intelligence during their conversation covering various topics.

Another deepfake video surfaced on Facebook on November 8, presenting a modified voice of Narayana Murthy discussing "Quantum AI." This manipulated video was derived from Murthy's speech at Business Today's "Mindrush" event on June 24, 2022. The original, spanning over 45 minutes, has been uploaded by the media outlet on its YouTube channel.