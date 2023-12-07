 Ratan Tata Flags Fake Interview Recommending Investments In An Instagram Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRatan Tata Flags Fake Interview Recommending Investments In An Instagram Post

Ratan Tata Flags Fake Interview Recommending Investments In An Instagram Post

In a post on Instagram, Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal that used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata Flags Fake Interview Recommending Investments In An Instagram Post | PTI

Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Wednesday issued a "fake" alert for misusing his name on social media to "exaggerate investment" with risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee.

In a post on Instagram, Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal that used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments.

In the fake video, Tata addresses Sona Agrawal as his manager.

"A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk free with 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post.

The video also showed messages of people receiving money in their account.

Tata wrote FAKE on the video and also on the screenshot of the caption of the video.

Read Also
Labour Ministry Issues Show Cause Notice To Tata's Air India Express Over Alleged Violation Of...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratan Tata Flags Fake Interview Recommending Investments In An Instagram Post

Ratan Tata Flags Fake Interview Recommending Investments In An Instagram Post

Gold, Silver Prices On December 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 69,446.03, Nifty Below 20,900

Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 69,446.03, Nifty Below 20,900

Who Is Samir Shah? India-Born Media Veteran Selected As New BBC Chairman

Who Is Samir Shah? India-Born Media Veteran Selected As New BBC Chairman