NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-E coal block

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, and leading producer of alumina and aluminium in the country has been granted the mining lease of Utkal-E coal block. The lease has been granted by the Department of Steel & Mines, Government of Odisha, through a notification issued on April 12. As per the notification, the mining lease of Utkal-E coal block is over an area of 523.73 Ha in villages Nandichhod, Gopinathpur Jungle, Kundajhari Jungle, Kosala & Korada under Chendipada Tahasil of Angul District. The initial capacity of Utkal-E coal block is 2 million tonnes per year with a total mineable reserve of approx. 70 million tonnes.