Nahar Spinning Mills Returns To Profit In Q4 As Revenue Climbs 30% Sequentially

Nahar Spinning Mills reported a 4.7 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 916.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 916.8 crore in Q4 FY26. This was up 4.7 percent from Rs 875.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit rose 4.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 23.4 crore from Rs 22.4 crore. Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 922.5 crore compared with Rs 886.9 crore a year ago.

The company’s earnings were supported by higher operational income and stable cost structures during the quarter.

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Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, the company recovered from a loss in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 30 percent from Rs 702.6 crore in the December quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 23.4 crore against a loss of Rs 12.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 29.1 crore compared with a loss of Rs 17.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Employee benefit expenses fell slightly on a sequential basis. Finance costs, however, increased to Rs 83.8 crore from Rs 58.7 crore.

Total expenses rose to Rs 893.2 crore from Rs 723.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

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What Drove The Numbers?

The company said it continues to operate in a single textile segment.

Inventory changes and higher operating income supported quarterly profitability. Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress stood at Rs 95.2 crore in Q4 FY26 against a negative adjustment of Rs 25.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

Earnings per share improved to Rs 6.45 from a negative Rs 2.67 in the previous quarter and Rs 5.88 in Q4 FY25.

Other comprehensive loss stood at Rs 15.0 crore during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations declined 2.0 percent to Rs 3,218 crore from Rs 3,285 crore in FY25.

Net profit, however, rose 77 percent to Rs 21.8 crore compared with Rs 12.4 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased marginally to Rs 3,233 crore from Rs 3,190 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.