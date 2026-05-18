Super Sales India Reports Profit Of ₹3.6 Crore Despite Q4 Loss

Super Sales India reported a 2.2 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 105.0 crore, while losses narrowed 14 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Super Sales India Limited reported lower revenue but improved annual profitability for Q4 FY26 and FY26. Revenue for the March 2026 quarter declined 2.2 percent year-on-year to Rupees 105.0 crore from Rupees 107.3 crore in Q4 FY25. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 1.4 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss of Rupees 1.6 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue slipped from Rupees 105.8 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly losses widened from Rupees 0.9 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 fell 4.0 percent year-on-year to Rupees 104.0 crore from Rupees 108.4 crore. Cost of material consumed declined to Rupees 59.2 crore from Rupees 63.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. Other expenses rose to Rupees 25.1 crore from Rupees 23.4 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 12.3 crore.

Finance costs stood at Rupees 2.3 crore against Rupees 2.2 crore a year earlier. The company reported a profit before tax of Rupees 0.9 crore compared with a loss before tax of Rupees 1.1 crore in Q4 FY25. An exceptional item of Rupees 0.3 crore linked to labour code-related employee benefit liability was recorded during FY26.

What Drove The Numbers

The textile division remained the company’s largest contributor, generating Rupees 84.9 crore in quarterly revenue, while the engineering division contributed Rupees 15.3 crore. The textile division reported segment profit of Rupees 1.4 crore against a loss in the corresponding quarter last year.

The engineering division profit improved sequentially to Rupees 0.9 crore from a loss in Q3 FY26. The agency division also remained profitable during the quarter. Basic loss per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 4.51 compared with Rupees 5.27 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income increased 1.7 percent to Rupees 419.5 crore from Rupees 412.4 crore in FY25. The company reported net profit of Rupees 3.6 crore for FY26 compared with a net loss of Rupees 1.8 crore in the previous financial year. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 2.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.