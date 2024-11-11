Mumbai's Opulent Real Estate: 360 One Co-founder Yatin Shah Buys ₹158.5 Crore Sea-View Penthouse In Worli |

Known as the financial hub, Mumbai's real estate market, sometimes with its opulent sea-view residence housing, is expanding to new peaks with property deals reflecting the city’s status as a prime destination for luxury housing.

The city well known for its sea-vie luxury buildings, upscale penthouses and the high value purchases, always point out its position as one of the most expensinve real estate market around the corner.

Yatin Shah, co-founder of asset and wealth management firm 360 One and Joint CEO of 360 One Wealth, recently made headlines by purchasing a luxury sea-facing duplex in Worli for a whopping Rs 158.51 crore.

The property, which spans 10,312 square feet, is part of Prime Ceejay Residency, an under-construction luxury project that is again set to redefine exclusive living in Mumbai.

"Yatin Shah is the co-founder of asset and wealth management firm 360 One and Joint CEO of 360 One Wealth. He has bought this duplex apartment in a new luxury under construction project ‘Prime Ceejay Residency’. The project has 33 floors with only 19 units- a mix of 4 and 5 BHKs. It is scheduled for completion in June 2025," added Zapkey on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Ceejay Residency - The Epitome of Luxury

It features 33 floors with just 19 exclusive units, offering a mix of 4 and 5 BHK apartments.

"The total carpet area of the duplex apartment is 10,312 sft and at a price of Rs 158.5 cr, it is one of the costliest deals in Mumbai at Rs 1,53,700/sft," added Zapkey.

Karan Bhagat, co-founder and CEO of 360 One, made headlines in May 2024 with a Rs 170 crore investment in two luxury apartments at Oberoi 360 West, Zapkey wrote.

Several factors contribute to the continuous rise in Mumbai’s real estate prices. Limited land availability, the city’s status as a business and financial center, and the demand for exclusive residences all play a part.