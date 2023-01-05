Mumbai: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, discusses investments

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's roadshow in Mumbai for investment in his state was attended by the whose who of India's corporate, banking and investment circles. Throughout the day, Yogi Adityanath hosted CEOs and bosses of top banks at his CM suite in the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. The line up also included Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of India's leading conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited.

Had a fruitful meeting Shri Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/42ajvYFfwn — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 5, 2023

Pitching massive potential of UP to India's biggest conglomerate

The boss of the oil to telecom behemoth, discussed investments in the state, which Yogi Adityanath has pitched as a central cog in the growth machine, which will make India a $5 trillion economy. Ambani and Adityanath had a fruitful conversation, to scale up Reliance Industries' investments in India's largest state.

UP to become central setpiece for data economy?

Among other projects, Reliance Jio has also planned to set up a $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh, which will play a major role in empowering the country's data economy. Apart from Mukesh Ambani, CM Yogi also met Karan Adani, Uday Kotak, Niranjan Hiranandani among others.