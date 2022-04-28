Mumbai to get 5,000 electric charging stations soon

Around 5,000 electric charging stations will be coming up in the city of Mumbai soon due to joint efforts of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Tata Power. The initiative was signed in the presence of Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking at The Real Estate Forum 2022, a one-day flagship event organized by NAREDCO, Thackeray said, “Whenever there is talk of EV (electric vehicle) adoption, I’m often asked about the infrastructure of charging stations; it’s one of the biggest issue charging infrastructure facilities. So, thank you for this initiative to install 5,000 electric charging stations in Mumbai.”

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility."

The State Minister of Tourism and Environment also shared that NAREDCO should collaborate with the government to fulfill citizens’ basic dream of owning a house.

“We are shy about the peripheral tag of builder-politician that has been given to us. But I am here to say that whenever there is a builder-politician partnership which is positive, we have seen the good it can do to the citizens, Mumbai, and the real estate industry in the past few years,” Thackeray said.

He explained that when the government in consultation with the real estate developers took a decision to reduce stamp duty and the premiums,the sector witnessed a huge boost. “There is a need to collaborate on such similar initiatives to build a better ecosystem,” he explained.

Speaking on the need of building a better and safer city, he said, ‘It’s not just about constructing a city, but building an identity. When we go to London, Paris, New York, or Australia, the first thing we observe are the amenities and secondly, its architecture. Mumbai has the best minds in terms of architecture and engineering, if you come together to create all these facilities in-house, you are helping us to construct not just 15 minute cities, but 5-minute cities.”

Thackeray also spoke about his plans, which include reduction time of CRZ clearance to 1-2 months and creating a complete digital interface for approval of any future project.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 08:13 PM IST