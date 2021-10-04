Mumbai International Airport Terminal 1 to resume operations from October 20

Come October 20, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is reopening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations, six months after it had briefly resumed operations in March this year. While the Terminal 1 will cater to approximately 156 flights daily, close to 396 flights will ply from Terminal 2. The resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, now that there is an increase in nationwide vaccination drive and passenger confidence in air travel.

The press statement released by the CSMIA officials read that from midnight, October 20, GoFirst, Star Air, Air Asia and TruJet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1. IndiGo's select flights will resume from October 31st with most of its flights operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1.

Moreover, all modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers as before. CSMIA’s T1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport.

Meanwhile, the airport authorities will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitization and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE will be implemented at T1. The terminal will also promote social distancing through measures such as the re-arrangement of seating, installation of plexi-glass to minimize face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal. Passengers are, however, requested to connect with their respective airlines for any further queries.

