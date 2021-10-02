Air India offers 50% discounts on flight tickets; all you need to know

The ailing Air India has announced 50 percent discount on basic fare of flight tickets for senior citizens. The discount is applicable only on economy class tickets and is available for most routes on which Air India flies its commercial planes, according to news reports.

To avail the discounts, senior citizen need to buy it at least three days in advance. The discount scheme is valid for all Indians who are aged 60 or above.

How to apply

Valid photo ID of senior citizen with date of birth clearly printed on it

The ID proof is mandatory for availing of discounts on bookings of all such flights.

If a senior citizen is travelling with a child, the airline will charge the full fare for the child’s ticket

Discounted fares for senior citizens

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:26 PM IST