 Mumbai: CNG gets cheaper by Rs 5 as MGL passes on benefits of new pricing methodology to consumers
Updated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Following the government's announcements of a new pricing methodology, prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas are set to drop. Passing on the benefits to consumers, Mahanagar Gas, which supplies gas to Mumbai and neighbouring areas, has reduced the price of CNG is by Rs 8 per Kilogram and slashed the price of Domestic PNG (DPNG) by Rs. 5 per SCM.

What are the new rates?

  • The reduced rate of CNG will now be Rs.79.00 per kilo and domestic PNG will be Rs 49.00 per SCM effective from midnight of 07th April, 2023.

  • In the month of February 2023, MGL had reduced its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs. 2.5 per kilo.

  • In continuation to the above, MGL is pleased to pass on the benefit of this reduction in domestic gas cost to its Domestic PNG and CNG consumers.

How much do people save?

  • Accordingly, MGL’s CNG rate now enables 49 per cent savings compared to petrol and 16 per cent compared to diesel in Mumbai.

  • Also MGL’s Domestic PNG will offer around 21 per cent savings as compared to current price of Domestic LPG while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers.

